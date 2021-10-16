ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.95. 70,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,716,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $23,682,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $14,966,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.