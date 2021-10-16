ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.28. ZTE shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 1,153 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

