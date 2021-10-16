Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Up 7.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 3,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,754,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

