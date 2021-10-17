$0.01 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

8X8 stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 452,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In related news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $67,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,455 shares of company stock worth $1,081,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,248.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 8X8 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

