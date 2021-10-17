$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Archrock by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.