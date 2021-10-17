-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

GPRE stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $33,780,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.