-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 220,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

