-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

