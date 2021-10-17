$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. Truist upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 2,289,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

