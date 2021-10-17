-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Shares of IMV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 210,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
