-$0.27 EPS Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FFIE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 1,888,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,779. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.