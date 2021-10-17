$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,944. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

