$0.31 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

UPST traded up $10.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.00. 8,520,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,552. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.