-$0.37 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OptiNose stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. OptiNose has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 439,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.