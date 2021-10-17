-$0.40 EPS Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

