$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 396,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth $39,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

