-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.50. 1,378,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invitae by 1.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invitae by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Invitae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.