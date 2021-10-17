-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 480,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 30.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.