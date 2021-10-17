$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.44. The company had a trading volume of 537,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.32. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

