-$0.93 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($12.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($3.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

