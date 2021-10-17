$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.12. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 4,266,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,653. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.