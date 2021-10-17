$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $946.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $507.85. 1,163,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $514.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

