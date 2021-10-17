$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL opened at $217.92 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

