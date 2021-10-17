$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $47.13 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 118.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

