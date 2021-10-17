$1.50 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. TotalEnergies posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 417.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 1,513,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after buying an additional 1,022,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after buying an additional 581,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,144,000 after buying an additional 287,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

