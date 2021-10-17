$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $467.09. The company had a trading volume of 299,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

