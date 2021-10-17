$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.26. 658,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,108. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

