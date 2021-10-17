10,013 Shares in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 211,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 12.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 2,693.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.