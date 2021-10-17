11,010 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GAN by 53.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GAN by 50.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

