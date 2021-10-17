11,585 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 364,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $6,240,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCAB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

