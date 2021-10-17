12,785 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.