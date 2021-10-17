$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $13.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $82.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

