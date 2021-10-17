$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $13.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 38,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,572. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

