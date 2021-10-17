$137.66 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $137.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $135.33 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $525.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 417,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

