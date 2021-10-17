$144.24 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $144.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.57 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $588.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $593.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.98 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $578.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 297,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,239. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.