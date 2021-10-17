$15.97 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $15.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.01 million and the lowest is $15.90 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 3,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,421. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $878,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

