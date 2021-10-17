15,222 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $126.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256 in the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

