1,597 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after buying an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after buying an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $23,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progyny by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 322,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $486,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,221,268 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

