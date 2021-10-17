180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $115,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $5.61 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

