$196.30 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report $196.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 469,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $702.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

