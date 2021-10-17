1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ONEM opened at $21.42 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

