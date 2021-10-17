1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

