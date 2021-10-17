$2.15 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $160.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.