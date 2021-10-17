$2.47 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.66. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 285.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $14.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 1,485,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

