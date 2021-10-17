$2.52 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is $5.58. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $31.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.30 to $34.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $32.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.46. The company had a trading volume of 227,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,688. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.26 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.