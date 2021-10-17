$208.42 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $208.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.77 million to $214.09 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $780.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.67 million to $789.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $980.73 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $9,274,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $8,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PDS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. 42,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,226. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

