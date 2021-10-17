2,093 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $214.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

