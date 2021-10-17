2,155 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.