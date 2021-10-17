2,338 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

