$243.95 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $243.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.30 million and the lowest is $240.60 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $321.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

UBSI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 455,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

